First look at ‘Vampire Academy’ series

Peacock’s first look at the supernatural teen drama Vampire Academy shows a girl on a dangerous mission to excel in the royal arena. The series stars Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, a teen Dhampir (half-vampire, half-human) who is training at St. Vladamir’s Academy to become a Guardian, and it won’t be easy.

The video posted on Peacock’s official Twitter begins with two elder members as they discuss preparing Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) for her new role as head of the Dragomir family. At the same time, the red-robed Lissa enters the chamber with other red-robed members. Various parties are vying for the throne, it will be a cutthroat battle to decide who will ascend to it.

Romance. Politics. Magic. Welcome to St. Vladimir's Academy. #VampireAcademy streaming September 15th only on Peacock.

Rose’s main goal is to become a Guardian to her best friend Lissa, and through the course of their journey the two explore a psychic bond. While training at the academy, Rose also develops a romance with Dhampir Guardian Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore) who warns her about just how difficult this trial of hers will be.

The TV series is based on the international best-selling Vampire Academy books by Richelle Meade, and is produced by Julie Plec who produced The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, and Marguerite Macintyre. The cast includes Stringer, Nieves, Moore, Andre Dae Kim, and J. August Richards.

Vampire Academy premieres on Peacock Sept. 15.