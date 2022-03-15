First ‘Ms. Marvel’ poster introduces New York’s newest hero

New York City has a new hero in this first poster for Ms. Marvel. Marvel Studios finally dropped the trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus show this Tuesday morning, offering our first proper look at Iman Vellani in action as Kamala Khan. With Vellani having already shot her return in next year’s The Marvels, in which she’ll star opposite Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Photon, expect Kamala to make a big impact on the franchise going forward.

But before that, she’s set to be introduced to audiences in her very own vehicle. Since her debut in the comics in 2014, Kamala has become a huge fan-favorite, thanks to how relatable she is, often being favorably compared to Peter Parker’s original portrayal in the 1960s. There’s definitely a Spider-Man flavor to this Ms. Marvel poster, which sees the heroine in her superhero grab perching on a lamp-post as she looks over the Big Apple. Check it out via the tweet below:

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/kchOaDafG7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

The first trailer that came along with this poster promised a refreshing coming-of-age spin on the Marvel formula that should be perfect for fans of Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Pixar’s new movie Turning Red. It looks to capture the spirit of Kamala’s character and world from the source material, albeit with some major changes implemented. Fans aren’t bowled over by Kamala being given a whole new power-set, with her shape-shifting abilities replaced with energy-based ones. It’s also yet to be made clear whether she’ll still be an Inhuman or not in the MCU.

Having undergone a creative rethink during production, with filming finally wrapping up this January after kicking off in late 2020, Marvel has been desperate to get this one right. So hopefully Ms. Marvel will blow us all away when it premieres on Disney Plus this June 8.