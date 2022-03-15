Watch: Iman Vellani stuns in first trailer for ‘Ms. Marvel’

Our first full look at Ms. Marvel is finally here. The highly anticipated Disney Plus show will focus on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a young die-hard superhero fan who’s soon struggling with new powers of her own. The show will debut in early June and looks like a winning combination of teen drama and hi-octane superheroics.

This trailer is particularly notable because it’s the first time we’ve ever seen Vellani act. She’s making her screen debut as Kamala Khan, with this show primarily shot in 2020 when she was just 16/17. Judging by this footage, she’s nailed the awkward geekiness and bravery familiar to fans of the character from the comic.

One wrinkle is that this is full confirmation that the show is altering her powers. In the comics, she’s able to change the size of her body parts due to her ‘morphogenetic’ abilities, though as this may look odd in live-action the MCU version has energy-based powers that appear to be granted by alien bracelets.

It’s great to be finally getting our eyes on the show as Ms. Marvel has suffered quite a few delays. The original plan was for it to release in late 2021, though Hawkeye gobbled up its spot and Marvel Studios is reticent to have two of its shows airing at the same time.

Thanks to this trailer, we now know it’s landing on June 8, roughly a month from Moon Knight‘s final episode. The air date will make June a truly special month for Disney Plus subscribers, as this show will run concurrently with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More on Ms. Marvel as we hear it.