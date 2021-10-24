The first official look at Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel is expected to arrive when Disney Plus Day comes around on November 12, with the latest episodic series from the world’s biggest franchise having wrapped shooting earlier this year, although nobody can seem to agree on when we’ll get a chance to see it.

Kamala Khan’s live-action bow was initially scheduled to debut this year, but it was pushed back to 2022 instead, with February touted as the most likely destination. However, one of the show’s cast members then appeared to hint that Ms. Marvel won’t be dropping until next summer, but the conflicting reports should be getting cleared up in a few weeks.

A brand new promo image has been unveiled on Twitter, and it hints that Ms. Marvel will be making a significant change to the title hero’s established superpowers, as you can see below.

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Confirms Major Change To Kamala Khan's Powers

Ms. Marvel adopted “Embiggen!” as her catchphrase for when she was using her abilities, which was itself lifted from a classic episode of The Simpsons, but the promo art makes it look as though her skills are more in line with a member of the Green Lantern Corps than her comic book counterpart. Instead of expanding her appendages, it’s more of an energy construct, so it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to such a notable alteration.