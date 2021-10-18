Ms. Marvel Star Hints At Potential Release Date Delay

Those who religiously follow the ins and outs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be well are that Ms. Marvel was originally scheduled to be part of the 2021 lineup, before Iman Vellani’s debut as Kamala Khan was confirmed as a 2022 release when Hawkeye was announced to start rolling out in late November.

Most recently, rumors were making the rounds that the Disney Plus series was locked in for a February bow, with the trailer expected to premiere as part of next month’s showcase for the Mouse House’s streaming service. However, one of Ms. Marvel‘s cast members may have revealed a potential delay.

Mohan Kapur, who plays Kamala’s father Yusuf, answered a question from a fan on Twitter and hinted that we might not be seeing the franchise’s newest superhero until the summer.

June July Inshallah — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) October 17, 2021

Vellani is already busy filming her next MCU project, with The Marvels coming to theaters in November 2022, so maybe the studio want to hold off on Ms. Marvel should it contain some connective tissue that directly informs the narrative of Brie Larson’s big screen sequel. Either that or Kapur has his wires crossed, but we should be getting a definite answer when Disney Plus Day rolls around in just a few weeks.