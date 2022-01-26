First ‘Pam & Tommy’ reviews praise Hulu’s salacious miniseries

Earlier this month, Hulu dropped the official trailer for its upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Marketed as “the greatest love story ever sold,” Pam & Tommy will be a dramatic retelling of the international scandal involving Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape. In 1997, the tape was leaked to the public and became an overnight sensation.

Stan plays Tommy Lee, an American musician and founding member of the metal band Mötley Crüe. James stars as Pamela Anderson, the Canadian-American actress known for her numerous appearances in Playboy magazine and the hit ’90s TV show Baywatch. In addition to the leads, Pam & Tommy co-stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier and Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, the couple who initially leaked the scandalous sex tape.

The very first reviews of the show are pouring in as critics provide their feedback on the scandalous miniseries. SlashFilm is calling Pam & Tommy an “addictive, wild ride that walks the fine line between scandalous and respectful.” Many viewers were — and still are — apprehensive of the Hulu original, especially as its biographical premise essentially profits from the notoriety that Anderson and Lee received from the scandal. Some critics have even claimed that Pamela Anderson was “a victim of a crime.”

Lily James & Sebastian Stan give career-best performances in #PamAndTommy, a top quality limited series that feels uncomfortable when remembering how it profits off a woman’s hardship when the biopic’s protagonist has publicly opposed it



Read our review… https://t.co/cXEh3JV7DG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 26, 2022 @DiscussingFilm via Twitter

I thought PAM & TOMMY was pretty darn good. Here's my review: https://t.co/WLurXn4Cnm — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) January 26, 2022 @cevangelista413 via Twitter

Regardless of the intentions behind the production of such a (presumably) insightful series, Pam & Tommy is making waves and receiving bountiful critical praise. Audiences need only wait another week before seeing for themselves whether or not Pam & Tommy will faithfully chronicle the ordeal as it unfolded and convey the factual story rather than an overly dramatized recollection.

Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2, 2022.