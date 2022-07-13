First ‘Resident Evil’ reviews are calling Netflix’s show the best adaptation yet

Netflix is gearing up to debut its new Resident Evil series later this week, and the early reviews are now in. While things are mixed, it seems this could be the best version of the classic console series we’ve seen to date.

Some reviewers who have had a chance to see the show have praised it as the best Resident Evil project yet, while others chose to point out the flaws that can’t go unnoticed.

Critics lament the lack of horror present in the episodic offering, while others criticized the poor pacing that blights many a Netflix original. Of course, many were happy to look past these issues to highlight the unique creatures and Easter Eggs for Resident Evil diehards to find.

Netflix's new Resident Evil series is easily the best adaptation of the zombie franchise yet.



Our review: https://t.co/PadXZNr3fS pic.twitter.com/R3iSug6XFf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 12, 2022

While the quality of the split timelines in Netflix's Resident Evil varies, the way it creates an original story and continuity while using the events of the games as a foundation is impressive.



Our Season 1 review: https://t.co/Y4dBozUjKM pic.twitter.com/tSV57rYdMX — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2022

Netflix have done the impossible – they've made a decent Resident Evil adaptation https://t.co/pFihs9uqpq — Telegraph TV & Radio (@TeleTVRadio) July 12, 2022

I have watched the majority of the new Netflix Resident Evil series and it’s a mixed bag, but it is much better than I expected.



This isn’t a high bar, but it’s probably the best live action Resident Evil project to date.



I’ll post my full thoughts on the series later tonight. pic.twitter.com/cARIMgqIRV — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 12, 2022

Full review incoming but the new RESIDENT EVIL series is actually incredible. An impressive balance of catering to fans while not alienating viewers new to the franchise. Also the performances are -chefs kiss- pic.twitter.com/2zYoZa2R1j — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) July 12, 2022

#ResidentEvil unfortunately is a massive disappointment. It never captures any essence of what makes Resident Evil so beloved and makes for yet another lackluster adaptation.



Full review below:

➡️ https://t.co/S8kCU3xSK5#ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/dghCPepJi5 — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) July 12, 2022

Despite the criticism, it wouldn’t be a tough task for this series to become the best Resident Evil release to date, seeing as previous attempts at bringing the game universe into live-action have all fallen flat.

The Milla Jovovich franchise made billions of dollars at the box office, but both critics and fans alike have universally shared their distaste for Paul W.S. Anderon’s six-film saga, with all of them sitting below 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even Netflix’s last attempt to enter the world of Resident Evil, the animated series Infinite Darkness has fallen out of love with fans averaging its own 50 percent Tomatometer.

The wait is almost over for fans eager to see what the streaming service has in store, with Resident Evil premiering tomorrow, July 14. Right now, the show’s critics score sits at 55 percent, but it remains to be seen how audiences will feel.