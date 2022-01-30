First ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two images tease Q’s alternate timeline

The first batch of promo images for Star Trek: Picard season two have arrived, teasing the dark alternate timeline that Jean-Luc and his friends will find themselves in, thanks to the Starfleet legend’s old enemy Q.

After 20 years away from the franchise, John de Lancie is about to return to the Trek universe to play havoc with Patrick Stewart’s sci-fi icon once more, by displacing him in a divergent universe.

As you can see from the photos in the gallery below, the season begins with Picard having again retired to his vineyard in France. It seems that the time-change occurs while he’s there, as a pair of images show him in his regular Admiral uniform, speaking with Laris (Orla Brady).

However, those featuring Q see him wearing the more militaristic uniform from the totalitarian timeline. Expect a tense reunion between the pair, then, as it looks as though Jean-Luc is in no mood to be drawn into another of Q’s games after so long.

New 'Star Trek: Picard' season two images tease Q's alternate timeline 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

The rest of the pics depict Picard and most of the La Sirena crew — namely, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Elnor (Evan Evagora), and Dr. Agnes Jurati (Allison Pill) — in what looks to be the alternate timeline’s version of Jurati’s lab, complete with a variant Federation logo.

Note that Seven doesn’t have Borg implants in this universe, not that this means the Borg’s influence is gone, when the trailers have shown none other than the Borg Queen (Runaways‘s Annie Wersching) lurking in the lab.

He might be plunged into an unfamiliar timeline, but at least Picard’s got some friends by his side, including a hotly-anticipated reunion with Whoopi Goldberg’s fan favorite Guinan. Now that it’s been confirmed Picard is ending with the third season, maybe we should be expecting some other old faces to cameo this season, as well.

Star Trek: Picard season two premieres March 3 on Paramount Plus.