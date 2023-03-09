First ‘The Last of Us’ finale images offer a sneak peek into the final chapter of Joel and Ellie’s cross-country journey

If you’re just as antsy for Sunday’s season one finale of The Last of Us, you’re absolutely not alone. We’re halfway through the week, and it’s slowly approaching – and HBO has just dropped a few stills from the final episode to whet our appetites.

In comparison to other episodes which have featured pre-release libraries exceeding ten images, HBO has released a much more conservative five images, likely for the sake of not delving too deeply into spoiler territory.

Nestled among a few pictures of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in their respective roles as Joel and Ellie is also a glimpse at Ashley Johnson’s character Anna Williams. For those unfamiliar with the game, Johnson’s appearance is a big deal – she brought life to the original Ellie in the videogame and arguably served as a critical inspiration for Bella Ramsey’s standout performance in the television adaptation.

Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO

Johnson’s hop into the live-action adaptation comes one week after her video game co-star and Joel counterpart Troy Baker made an appearance in last week’s episode. We know who Johnson is playing in the show, but we won’t dive into spoiler territory here if you want to go into the finale blind and enjoy the surprise. If you’re curious, you can find that information here.

As for the episode’s title, it is set to be titled “Look For the Light.” Eagle-eyed fans may have observed the full-circle nature of the title, which completes the sentence started in the premiere episode’s title, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”

We absolutely can’t wait. You can catch The Last of Us season finale this Sunday on HBO Max.