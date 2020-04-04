The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies Suddenly, Cause Of Death Unknown

Some very sad news hit the Arrowverse community this week, as it’s being reported that teen actor Logan Williams passed away suddenly on April 3rd.

Perhaps best known for portraying a younger Barry Allen on The Flash, he was 16 years old when he died. No cause of death has been revealed just yet, but Williams’ mother spoke out about her son’s passing and said she’s “absolutely devastated” by it.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she added. “With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star.”

Grant Gustin, meanwhile, who stars as the older version of Barry on The Flash, paid tribute to Logan in a touching Instagram post, writing the following:

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Williams was born in 2003 in Vancouver, British Columbia and snagged his first role at the age of 10 in Hallmark Channel’s television movie The Color of Rain. Following that, he appeared in multiple episodes of TV series The Whispers on ABC and also played Max Johnson in the Supernatural episode “Plush.” Not to mention he had a recurring gig on When Calls the Heart, too.

In 2014, he landed the part of Barry Allen in The Flash, portraying the younger version of the iconic hero and went on to make several memorable appearances across numerous episodes of the hit CW show. He also won a couple of awards for his work, including a 2015 Joey Award and also earned a Best Newcomer nomination at the UBCP/ACTRA Awards. Clearly, Williams had a very bright future ahead of him and his death comes as devastating news to not only those who were close to him, but the entire industry as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Logan Williams’ family and friends at this difficult time. And if you have any of your own memories of the actor that you’d like to share, please leave them in the comments section down below.