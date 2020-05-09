The Flash Actor Robbie Amell Says He’d Love To Return As Firestorm

Much like their Arrow counterpart, Barry Allen’s team on The Flash has gone through significant changes over the years, but despite many colorful newcomers, fans still miss Robbie Amell’s Firestorm.

The CW’s Arrowverse is no stranger to bringing dead characters back. In fact, the network and its storytellers have come under fire multiple times for resurrecting characters to serve plot convenience. Even in the “Crisis” event, the writers killed off Oliver only to have him come back as Spectre in the next episode. So, would it be too much of a stretch to assume that they’re eventually going to return to Ronnie Raymond’s Firestorm?

Of course, Robbie Amell has reprised his role several times in the form of alternate Ronnies from different Earths, and even our original Firestorm from Earth-1 in flashbacks, but can we expect the character to properly return to the show one day? Seeing as how Jefferson Jackson retired from the superhero life in Legends of Tomorrow and Professor Stein got killed in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, this isn’t such a crazy idea, is it?

What’s more, Amell would actually love to return. Making an appearance on the Comic Book Nation podcast, Stephen Amell’s cousin had the following to say about the possibility of Firestorm’s return:

“I would always go back to The Flash. I love all those people. It would be great to work with Danielle some more and Grant, and that whole cast….I’ll never say never when they call.”

Alas, another season of The Flash will conclude next week in “Success is Assured” and there’s still no sign of Ronnie making a surprise comeback. Fingers crossed, though, The CW will decide to honor their long-standing trope once last time and somehow resurrect the character in future seasons to bring a sense of nostalgia back to Team Flash and remind fans of the chemistry that these characters shared in the first few chapters of the show.