Grant Gustin Addresses Complaints Of There Not Being Enough Flash In Season 6

The Flash season 6 has taken the novel approach of splitting its story arc into two halves – or two “graphic novels,” as showrunner Eric Wallace likes to call them. The first half dealt with Bloodwork and the threat of the incoming Crisis. The second, meanwhile, has dealt with the mysterious Black Hole organization and Barry Allen losing his speed, as a result of the Crisis. This has allowed the show to explore who the hero is without his full power set, but at the same time, fans have been missing all that Scarlet Speedster action.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of next week’s finale, star Grant Gustin somewhat defended the lack of the Flash in costume over the past few episodes. The actor admitted that, to him, it’s only a good thing, as he gets to be more comfortable while filming.

“For me, it’s been fun! I mean, It’s different and at times I haven’t even worn the suit for entire episodes,” Gustin said. “Like, me and [my wife] LA watched this past episode together and we were like, ‘That was so weird! I wasn’t in the suit once.’ As a viewer, you’re like, “[Aww,] man.” But when I’m shooting it, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not in the suit once. Like, I’m so comfy!’ [Laughs]”

That said, Gustin did elaborate on how it can be challenging to play the usually chipper Barry at his lowest point.

“So that was a plus for sure while filming and it’s just different. I mean, it’s a lot more Barry. It’s fun at times and hard at times to play Barry so discouraged constantly and he’s been kind of at an all-time low — especially his confidence for a lot of the second half of the season. So that’s been weird to play and different, but it’s always nice to change things up.”

The Flash: 6×19 – “Success Is Assured” Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But the show can’t keep going like this, can it? With the Fastest Man Alive not being all that fast anymore? The actor wouldn’t reveal much, but he did tease that it’s fair to assume the S.T.A.R. Labs team will figure out some sort of solution in the near future.

“I would say it’s safe to say hold out hope that we’re gonna figure this thing out. Whether it’s an artificial speed force or restoring the speed force — I’ve got to imagine that we’re gonna figure it out.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting production, The Flash season 6 is drawing to a close with its 19th episode, “Success is Assured,” next Tuesday on The CW. But will Barry get his speed back in that, or will we have to wait until the last few episodes can be finished/until next season to find that out?