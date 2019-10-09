The Flash Goes Back To The Future In First Promo For Next Week’s Episode

After five months of waiting, the sixth season premiere of The Flash arrived tonight and it didn’t disappoint. Well, to be honest, I wasn’t entirely blown away, but it easily surpassed sister series Supergirl when it came to fall returns.

Those of you who likewise tuned in know how various seeds were planted during tonight’s episode. For one, we were witness to the beginnings of the new big bad in Central City, Bloodwork, while the stage is also being set for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Speaking of which, while Oliver Queen will seemingly be accepting his fate over on Arrow, Barry Allen is doing all he can to avoid perishing during the crossover event. In fact, the first promo for next week’s episode, “A Flash of Lightning,” shows our hero seeking out the help of longtime ally Jay Garrick. And based on what’s been presented, Barry will journey to the day after he’s supposed to disappear.

Continuing on that note, it’s worth mentioning how the Monitor revealed the day Barry vanishes to be December 10th, 2019. For those keeping track, that’s the very day The Flash‘s part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is slated to air, which’ll also serve as a winter cliffhanger. My best guess says Barry will temporarily die, with a big comeback to be made when the tale resumes in January.

For more info concerning “A Flash of Lightning,” be sure to check out the official synopsis:

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode, which was written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW.