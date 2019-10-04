Even with the sixth season premiere of The Flash being less than one week away, there’s still much mystery surrounding the next leg in Barry Allen’s journey. But if we know anything for certain, it’s that the Scarlet Speedster will do all he can to avoid failing those he cares about in the coming Crisis.

Based on what we’ve been able to gather, Barry will again travel the timestream in an attempt to prepare himself ahead of the crossover. In addition to that, it appears as though our hero will venture back to Earth-3 and receive some assistance from old friend Jay Garrick via, um, “scientific” means.

As you may have heard by now, fan favorite John Wesley Shipp will indeed return as Jay in the second episode to air this fall, that being “A Flash of Lightning.” And seeing as how that name was taken from the very issue of Crisis on Infinite Earths which saw Barry make the ultimate sacrifice, it’s understandable that some viewers are worrying for the guy. But in the meantime, you can calm yourself down by perusing the gallery previewing said episode below.

One thing I couldn’t help noticing in this batch of images was that of actress Michelle Harrison making her own comeback. Previously, she’d played Barry’s late mother, Nora Allen, but here she’s Joan Williams, Jay Garrick’s girlfriend on Earth-3. Man, things are really getting weird for Barry, aren’t they?

For more on info, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode, which was written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW, with “A Flash of Lightning” set to debut on October 15th.