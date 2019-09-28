Barry Allen’s going to vanish. At least, that’s what it says on that newspaper from the future that’s been a major plot point of The Flash since season 1. Now, with season 6 about to kick off, a Crisis is close at hand and the Scarlet Speedster is going to need to try and avert his destiny. And it seems he’ll have an old friend to help him in his time of need.

A new synopsis for episode 2 of the sixth season, “A Flash of the Lightning,” has been released which reveals that John Wesley Shipp will return once again as Jay Garrick, Flash of Earth-3. This isn’t too surprising, either, as recent promos have shown Barry wearing Garrick’s helmet, but it’s nice to know he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

Here’s the synopsis in question:

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode, which was written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh.”

In the promos, it seems that it’s Jay’s helmet that gives Barry a vision of events to come, leaving him horrified by the “billions of possible futures” and “billions of deaths” he witnesses. This nightmarish future will become clear to all of us when the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover unfolds this winter. In fact, Shipp is signed up for that, too, though it’s unknown which of his trifecta of characters he’ll be playing: Henry Allen, Jay or Earth-90’s Flash.

Shipp hasn’t actually appeared as Garrick since back in season 4, with his role last season being 1990’s Barry Allen in “Elseworlds.” Thankfully, he’ll return on at least a couple of occasions over the next few months after The Flash season 6 kicks off on The CW from Tuesday, October 6th.