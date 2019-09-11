John Wesley Shipp Now Confirmed For Crisis On Infinite Earths

Though this is one we all should’ve seen coming, it sure did take time to receive any sort of word on John Wesley Shipp appearing in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Given his key involvement in “Elseworlds” last year, his inclusion seems only natural.

Just last week, we informed you of how our source told us that Shipp will make his return to the Arrowverse, and now our report has swiftly been corroborated by TV Insider. As it turns out, The CW have confirmed to them that, yes, Shipp has been locked in for the crossover.

But much like our aforementioned report, TV Insider have likewise been unable to learn which Flash – or Flashes – Shipp will play. It’d probably make the most sense if he were to continue on as Earth-90’s Barry Allen whom he first made famous in the 1990 TV series and later suited up as in “Elseworlds,” but time will tell.

Conversely, we must also take Earth-3’s Jay Garrick into consideration. He’s been a supporting player over on The Flash since the latter portion of season 2, and we are talking about infinite Earths here. Given that, it’s probably not insane to think Shipp will be playing both of the guys mentioned.

While we’re here, this would also be a good time to remind you of how we told you last week that both Mark Hamill (role unknown) and Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Nora West-Allen are among the latest wave of guest stars to be added to an already impressive cast. Similar to today’s good news, we suspect it won’t be long before both of them are confirmed by the network as well.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.