New Flash Season 6 Promo Has Barry Wearing Jay’s Helmet

The Flash returns for its sixth season very soon and this ominous new promo promises that things will be much darker than they were last year. Though only 10 seconds long, the teaser manages to hype us up even more for the Scarlet Speedster’s comeback as well as the incoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen is seen wearing Jay Garrick’s helmet that’s wired up to some unknown machine. It’s possible this links him up to the Speed Force as he tells his friends, through tears, that he saw “billions of countless futures, billions of deaths.” He warns them that they can’t stop what’s coming and while he doesn’t actually use the word “crisis,” it’s clear what Barry’s talking about here.

New showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased the impact “Crisis” will have on The Flash and warned that the event will be like “stepping on a landmine” for the show, as it’ll change everything for both Team Flash as individuals and the Arrowverse as a whole. Star Carlos Valdes has also said that season 6 will see the series grow up and mature a little as the storyline takes a darker turn, so this is definitely not a season to be missed.

We know that season 6 will kick off with Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Ramsey Rosso serving as the latest big bad, Bloodwork. The run will be split into two, however, due to the ramifications of “Crisis,” and a new main antagonist will then take over after the Christmas break. We don’t yet know who that is, but fans are wondering if it could be Godspeed or the Red Death.

In any case, it sounds like we can look forward to The Flash setting up “Crisis on Infinite Earths” early into its run, perhaps even in the season premiere, which touches down on Tuesday, October 8th.