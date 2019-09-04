The Flash EP Compares Crisis On Infinite Earths To Stepping On Landmine

Right now, it’s more difficult than one would think to decide on which DC show will be affected most by “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” On the one hand, you have Supergirl likely finding her universe meshing with that of Earth-1’s. But on the other, Arrow‘s eighth and final season is essentially serving as a prelude of sorts to the crossover event.

Well, we’re going to factor a third hand into this discussion (yeah, we’re multi-armed beasts like Goro) by pointing out how The Flash was the first of the Arrowverse series to introduce the “Crisis” concept in the first place, and because its sixth season will be divided into distinct halves because of said crossover.

While keeping things cryptic, executive producer and new showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Line that “it’s like stepping on a landmine” when discussing how “Crisis” affects his series. But to be more specific, here’s how he broke it down:

“All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The Flash: 6x01 - "Into The Void" Gallery 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If anything, Team Flash have certainly learned how to roll with the punches. After having dealt with Flashpoint, the creation of the bus metas, and Nora West-Allen’s more recent alteration of the timeline, the STAR Labs crew have proven themselves quite capable. Then again, one could argue the slaughter of universes trumps each of those.

Speaking of which, Wallace also touched on how Tom Cavanagh’s newest iteration of Harrison Wells “is integral to not just the first half of the season, but his storyline leads directly into the crossover.” After reading that, then perhaps we can assume this new guy and the Pariah are one and the same, but we may not want to get too ahead of ourselves.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW.