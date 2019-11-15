The Flash Mideason Finale Synopsis Teases Barry Allen’s Last Temptation

The Flash season 6 is nearing closer to its midseason finale. Once “License to Elongate” arrives next Tuesday, the following two episodes will comprise the double-length storyline “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen.” We’ve already got the synopsis for the first half of the tale, and this new description covers what will happen in the last installment of the series before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off.

The synopsis teases some high personal stakes for the Scarlet Speedster, as latest nemesis Bloodwork will infect our hero with some sort of hallucinogenic poison. Will the Flash be able fight his way out of his hallucinations and defeat the villain in time? Well, yeah, we kind of know that he will, but it should be thrilling to see how it all works out.

“PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE — As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash season 6 has so far been preoccupied by Team Flash learning that Barry is apparently due to perish in the incoming Crisis, with the speedster struggling to come to terms with his fate. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso has descended into darkness and has become the most recent threat to the citizens of Central City.

This storyline will conclude with “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen: Part 2,” before new plot threads will kick into gear when the show returns in 2020. Showrunner Eric Wallace has referred to the two halves as “graphic novels” and it looks like this midseason finale will set up what’s to come as well, seeing as it alludes to Iris cracking the major mystery that will be explored in season 6B.

The midseason finale will air on December 3rd but The Flash will continue with the third episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” the following week.