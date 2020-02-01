New Flash Photos Tease The Return Of Two Familiar Villains

We haven’t even seen the midseason premiere yet, but here’s a peek into the future at what’s to come in the episode after next over on The Flash. As that’ll be Valentine’s Day week, the Scarlet Speedster’s show will deliver a romance-themed hour revolving around Barry and Iris on Date Night. However, this being Central City, their plans will be scuppered by the arrival of not one, but two old enemies.

These two familiar foes are metahuman crime bosses Amunet Black and Goldface. This marks the first appearance of Katee Sackhoff as fan favorite Amunet since her recurring role in season 4. Meanwhile, Goldface debuted in an episode of season 5, as played by Damion Poitier – AKA Thanos in The Avengers. The pair haven’t shared the screen before, but the two characters have been established as ex-husband and wife. So, could sparks fly again in this outing?

Take a look at what’s in store in the episode, titled “Love is a Battlefield,” in the gallery below:

And make sure to check out the synopsis while you’re at it. This description reveals that the B-plot of the week will involve Frost getting all seasonal and helping Allegra reunite with a lost love.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

The first post-“Crisis” installment of The Flash airs this Tuesday, exploring Barry and Team Flash’s grief over Oliver Queen’s death and also featuring a cameo from Arrow‘s John Diggle. So far, we don’t know much about how the reality reboot has affected the world of this show, but we’re about to find out in just a few days.