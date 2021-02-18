The Flash Season 7 Premiere Photos Tease The Scarlet Speedster’s Return

It’s been about nine months since the Scarlet Speedster was last on our screens, but the wait is almost over now, as The Flash season 7 is set to kick off at the beginning of March. Due to the pandemic forcing the last run to conclude early, season 7 has a lot of leftovers on its plate to deal with, with Team Flash still having to contend with Mirror Mistress, rescue Iris from the Mirrorverse and find a way to get Barry Allen’s speed back permanently.

Things kick off with “All’s Wells That Ends Wells,” which sees Nash develop a way to restart Barry’s powers that may prove dangerous. Meanwhile, Iris is losing her mind trapped in the mirror dimension and an old Rogue returns. You can check out a bunch of newly released promo images for the episode in the gallery below, showcasing Grant Gustin (Barry), Candice Patton (Iris), Tom Cavanagh (Nash), Danielle Nicolet (Cecille), Brandon McKnight (Chester) and Kaya Compton (Allegra).

As you can see, the old Rogue making a surprise comeback is Rosa Dillon AKA The Top, as played by Ashley Rickards. Dillon previously turned up for a couple of episodes of season 3 alongside the original Mirror Master, Sam Scudder (Grey Damon). Could Rosa’s insight help the gang find a way to take Eva McCulloch down?

We’ll have to wait and see, but here’s the synopsis for the season opener:

“When an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save the Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon.”

One unexpected benefit of season 7 having to tie up season 6’s dangling plot threads is that it means the new outing will hit the ground running and we’re guaranteed a lot of excitement from the off. Eventually, a new storyline will take over, but details on what the writers have got up their sleeves are currently under wraps. For the first few weeks of the season, though, we’ll have Team Flash’s battle with Mirror Mistress to contend with.

The Flash 7×01 “All’s Wells That Ends Wells” premieres Tuesday, March 2nd on The CW.