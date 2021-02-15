The Flash Season 7 Premiere Synopsis Teases An Exciting Opener

The Flash finally returns to our screens in just a couple of weeks. Thanks to the pandemic interrupting The CW’s schedule, the last time we saw the Scarlet Speedster was last May, when season 6 wrapped up earlier than anticipated. But the story continues in the next run, which will pick up the dangling plot threads from the previous outing. What that means is that the new season will hit the ground running (pun intended), as made clear by this official synopsis.

Episode 7×01, titled “All’s Wells That Ends Wells,” will see Team Flash still working towards fixing Barry Allen’s speed, following him running low on powers due to the destruction of the Speed Force. This time, Nash will devise a plan that may have some dangerous consequences. Meanwhile, Iris remains trapped in the Mirrorverse, as Eva McCulloch is now on the loose and at large in Central City.

“SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo.“

Barry Stands Tall On New Poster For The Flash Season 7 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Previously on The Flash, McCulloch – the new Mirror Master – had escaped from the mirror realm and killed her crooked husband Joseph Carver, reclaiming her company McCulloch Technologies and framing Sue Dearbon for his murder. In the season 7 premiere, Sue will have to go on the run, taking Ralph Dibny with her. Remember, Hartley Sawyer has been fired from the show, so we won’t be seeing Elongated Man for a while.

Due to the focus on the rise of Mirror Master in the marketing, we don’t actually know what the bulk of season 7 will consist of, or who the next big bad will be. We certainly look forward to finding out as The Flash‘s next run unfolds, though.

Don’t miss the premiere episode Tuesday, March 2nd at 8 p.m. on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois at 9.