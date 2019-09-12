The Flash’s Danny Trejo Wants To Return For Crisis On Infinite Earths

Even though Danny Trejo has appeared in only a few episodes of The Flash, he sure did make an impact. As Breacher, the father of Cisco Ramon’s ex-girlfriend, Gypsy, he’d pop up at certain times to make the young STAR Labs scientist poop his pants. Yes, the bounty hunter from another Earth may have been overprotective, but he just wanted what was best for his daughter. Ultimately, he wound up approving of Cisco – in his own special way.

But now that Cisco and Gypsy are no longer a couple and the former Vibe has moved onto dating a new lady, Kamilla, one has to wonder if we’ll ever see Breacher again. But hey, if there were a time to bring back a guy with a history of traveling the multiverse, you’d think “Crisis on Infinite Earths” would be it.

While recently speaking with Inverse, Trejo did touch on the possibility of returning for the crossover. But first, he reflected on how his time on set proved to be a positive experience:

“Yeah! The Flash! That is so much fun. They are so cool. Anytime you walk into a sitcom, everybody is family and look at me like an outsider. But they [The Flash] pull you in and all of a sudden you’re just family. They make you family. I’ll be doing The Flash more. TV is great, but it’s an everyday job.”

Based on what he had to say there, I’d say a Trejo return on The Flash is imminent. But when it comes to “Crisis On Infinite Earths” specifically, that remains up in the air. Still, Danny offered a glimmer of hope, saying:

“If they call me, I’m there.”

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” however, kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th, so hopefully we’re able to follow up on this story before then.