The Flash’s Newest Version Of Harrison Wells Will Set Up Crisis On Infinite Earths

If any of The Flash‘s cast members deserves a round of applause, it’s most certainly Tom Cavanagh. Ever since dazzling us with season 1’s Harrison Wells, who really turned out to be Eobard Thawne AKA the Reverse-Flash, he followed up that nuanced performance with various other Wells from parallel universes like Harry, H.R. and Sherloque.

As was to be expected, Cavanagh will play yet another doppelganger in season 6, though not much is known about him at this time. While speaking with TV Line, executive producer and new showrunner Eric Wallace did reveal how the newest take on Wells “is integral to not just the first half of the season, but his storyline leads directly into the crossover.”

Based on that, it could be inferred that he and the Pariah are one and the same. If you need to be brought up to speed, it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Cavanagh will play the Pariah in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” though it was stated at that time this is to be a different character altogether. So, if the two wind up being separate, then there has to be something connecting the new Wells to the Pariah.

For those unfamiliar, the Pariah is a character from the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Perez, whose experiments lead to the Anti-Monitor discovering his Earth and destroying it. But thanks to the Monitor, he survives – only to witness other universes suffer the same grim fate.

Odds are the live action counterpart will share a lot of similar qualities, yet I wouldn’t doubt if his name winds up being a variation of Harrison Wells instead of Kell Mossa. After all, these Wells gentlemen tend to be pretty smart and it’d be kind of weird to see Cavanagh playing someone not of the family, as it were.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW.