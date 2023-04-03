Florence Pugh is binging ‘The Last of Us’ and her reaction shouldn’t surprise you

By now, it can be stated with utmost certainty that HBO’s The Last of Us owes its phenomenal success to an ability to remain true to a primary theme; namely, striving for survival in a gritty post-apocalyptic world.

Be it the beautiful and memorable love story between Bill and Frank in episode 3 that resulted in their soul-wrenching suicides, or a display of brotherly love in which the ‘traitor’ Henry shoots himself after murdering his infected brother, the series has a strong emotional tone and innumerable heart-rending moments.

It goes without saying that the show became an instant hit amongst the viewers, and one such ardent fan is Midsommer star Florence Pugh. In a recent Instagram story, Pugh mentioned that she’s binge-watching the entire series, which she implied to be extremely engaging.

In what appears to be her third Instagram story, she wrote, “I’m doing the binge of @thelastofus and oh my god, I am hooked. Absolutely brilliant performances all around! @nicoparker your first episode truly astounded me and found myself rewinding your performance again and again in my head. So impressive.”.

In the background of her status is a snap of episode 6, which means that she has three more to go to complete her binge-watch. Her special thanks to Nico Parker remind fans of the opener, where Parker plays Joel Miller’s (Pedro Pascal) daughter Sarah Miller.

In the episode, this discovery transforms Joel and Ellie’s relationship as in addition to being traveling companions, the duo displays their care and concern for each other for the first time. It can also be hinted that this marks Ellie’s stepping into Sarah’s shoes.

Pugh’s status left a trail of comments on Reddit as the users had quite a lot to say about her love for the series as well as her admiration for Paker’s performance. One of the users that goes by the name, Weird-Scratch-9554 commented, “Awww… I hope Florence gives Bella a shout too. Absolutely phenomenal in episode 8.”

While another user, peanutdakidnappa, shared their love for Parker’s onscreen presence saying, “Nico was so good, no surprise at all her mom is Thandiwe newton. I look forward to hopefully see her in some prominent stuff in the future, she’s definitely got some quality acting chops.”

As Pugh seemingly shares the opinions of millions of the show’s fans, they are also excited to know what and if the actress has more to say about it.