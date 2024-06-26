‘Forks’ episode of ‘The Bear’ explained

Every episode of Hulu/FX’s The Bear is something special. I watch a lot of TV (too much? no such thing) and can’t get enough of the well-written characters and the terrifying, yet exhilarating pace of life at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, and Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) new spot.

The Bear is so well-done that it definitely proves what’s possible in a 30-minute episode of TV. While we wonder about when we’ll get to see The Bear season 4, let’s look back on one of the most memorable episodes of the series so far.

What happens in The Bear episode “Forks”?

Richie Jerimovich (who everyone calls Cousin) is at the heart of The Bear season 2, episode 7, “Forks,” which is absolutely the most memorable episode of the show… along with that epic and heartbreaking Christmas episode. Given Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s incredible talent, it was only a matter of time before he was given the spotlight, and neither the episode nor the actor disappoints.

“Forks” gets its name from the seemingly boring and terrible job Carmy wants Richie to do at a super fancy restaurant called Ever for one week. Richie stages at Ever and spends hours making sure all the restaurant’s forks are dry while wondering how he got into this situation and feeling worse about himself by the second.

After seeing that a great restaurant experience is compromised of lots of small things that add up, Richie bonds with Ever’s chef, Terry (the amazing Olivia Colman). In a heartbreaking yet heartwarming ending, he finds himself inspired by the message she has up in the kitchen: “Every second counts.”

“Forks” works so well because, in several scenes reminiscent of the brilliant Netflix series Chef’s Table, which features several detail-oriented and sophisticated restaurants like Ever, Richie becomes more optimistic. He learns more about himself than he expected to and basically learns the meaning of life by the end of “Forks” (I’m not crying, really).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach described the restaurant perfectly in an interview with W Magazine. He said, “From an acting point of view, it gave me so much to work through. Even the visual look—it’s cold, the lighting is completely different. It’s so clean. That restaurant looks like a science lab.” Ever is the perfect place for Richie to learn some important life lessons because, at first, it doesn’t seem like he’ll ever like being there. But he finds a lot of unexpected moments of happiness.

How does The Bear episode “Forks” change Richie?

When TV is really good, a character completely shifts before our eyes; they strive to be a better, kinder person, and they actually do it. That’s what happens to Richie after The Bear episode “Forks,” and I can’t be the only one who is still super proud of him for what he accomplishes.

After his time at Ever, Richie throws himself into helping Carmy and the rest of the characters get ready to open their new restaurant. He finds a newfound love for Taylor Swift (another reason to adore Richie!), and appreciates the time he gets to spend with his daughter even more than he did before. He’s even able to emotionally process that his ex-wife Tiff (Gillian Jacobs) is getting married again, and he treats her with kindness despite how tricky that situation is.

Before The Bear episode “Forks,” Richie was working with Carmy because he felt obligated, and wanted to honor Carmy’s brother’s memory. But now, Richie knows he can be creative, helpful, and compassionate.

“Forks” beautifully shows that Richie finally looks forward to the rest of his life after a tough period of depression. He feels he has something to offer Carmy and the others. After the memorable “Forks” episode, I can’t wait to see what Richie gets up to in The Bear season 3.

