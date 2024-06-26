Do we know ‘The Bear’ season 4 release date?

The Bear is about to answer all our questions when season 3 premieres June 26th, 2024 at 9 pm ET. We’re super grateful that we get to watch it a few hours sooner than we were originally supposed to, and we’re already looking forward to season 4.

It’s wild to think that the Hulu/FX series only premiered two years ago, since it has become such a big part of pop culture. It’s hard not to declare every episode we watch our favorite, and the cast, including Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, is incredible. As we dive into the third season, we want to know: has a release date for The Bear season 4 been announced?

Image via FX

In March 2024, Variety reported that The Bear had received a season 4 renewal, and that shooting would start right after season 3. While there isn’t an official The Bear season 4 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the plan is for seasons 3 and 4 to release with approximately a year in between. So we can pretty safely guess that The Bear season 4 will come out in summer 2025 and, most likely, in June. Season 1 premiered on Hulu/FX in June 2022, season 2 was released in June 2023, and season 3 is following the same trajectory. This is great news, considering how long we have to wait for some other streaming series (like Stranger Things, which will have about a three-year gap between seasons 4 and 5).

Several publications have noted that we don’t know whether there will be a season 5 of The Bear, or if it will end with season 4. Chances are we’re all on the same page when we say that we hope Carmy’s story continues for many more years to come. Since we know that season 3 will center around the new restaurant being open for business, we can assume season 4 will follow another compelling plan that Sydney and Carmy dream up… and we’ll feel just as nervous with every step they take.

While we don’t know how many episodes season 4 will have, fingers crossed that the episode order is the same as season 3, which has 10 episodes.

