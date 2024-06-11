How many episodes are in ‘The Bear’ season 3?

It’s almost time to hang out with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sidney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) again. When The Bear season 3 premieres on Hulu, how many episodes will we be treated to?

Ever since The Bear premiered in June 2022, we’ve been obsessing over the Hulu series and its talented stars. The camaraderie between Carmy and his co-workers who become family, along with the strong writing and smart storylines, makes every single episode a must-watch. Are we going to get a long or a short season 3 of The Bear?

How many episodes can fans expect from The Bear season 3?

Image via FX

When The Bear comes back to Hulu on June 27th, 2024, there will be 10 episodes in season 3. While season 1 only had 8 episodes, season 2 also had 10 episodes. Although we would say we can never get enough of Carmy and the other well-crafted main characters, this is a solid run.

Season 2 of The Bear raised the stakes, and saw Carmy and Sydney moving on from The Original Beef of Chicagoland. They get ready to open up The Bear, a more refined restaurant that combines their passion for cooking and feeding people. Naturally, problems happen at every turn, and we can tell that season 3 will have just as much drama. We need to know if Claire (Molly Gordon) forgives Carmy, and if the restaurant will be a success.

In a December 2023 interview with Variety, Jeremy Allen White said that The Bear season 3 will feel like season 1 in one important way: “I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.” Given the endless opportunities for things to go wrong (and for lots of character growth), we’re on board.

At least after we race through the 10 episodes of The Bear season 3, we know there will be a season 4 of the popular Hulu series… although we’re not sure how to be patient for more.

