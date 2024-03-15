Will ‘The Bear’ return for a fourth season?

Hulu comedy-drama series The Bear is the most acclaimed show on television right now, having recently taken home an outstanding ten Primetime Emmy Awards at the first of two 2024 ceremonies back in January – the first year of eligibility.

Recommended Videos

The Bear follows prestigious chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), as he swaps Michelin stars for meltdowns as he attempts to save his late brother’s failing restaurant business from closing its doors for good. The series aired its second season late last year, just missing the cut for being delayed by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that took place over much of 2023, having finished final re-writes and re-shoots before production was shut down.

A third season was confirmed shortly after the success of the second series, with filming of the upcoming episodes starting on Feb. 26. Online, rumors have been rampant about a third and potential fourth season being filmed back to back. However, there has been confusion about a fourth season being confirmed in the first place, leaving fans with the question of season three potentially being the show’s last.

Will there be a fourth season of ‘The Bear’?

Image via Hulu

According to the entertainment reporter Deadline, The Bear was “quietly” renewed for a fourth season, and they will indeed be filmed back to back, as revealed by sources speaking to the outlet. The term “quietly” was used by Deadline to explain that a fourth season has not been formally announced to the public by FX, the network that produces the series, and a rep declined to comment on the rumor when contacted by the site.

Other major film and TV industry outlets, such as Variety, have echoed Deadline’s claim, meaning its report is most likely accurate, and the sources are credible. Deadline also stated through the same sources that back-to-back filming was most likely due to lead actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri’s busy schedules for other projects, but a fifth season had not by any means been ruled out.

Last month, it was reported that The Bear season 3 was eyeing a June release date this year, keeping the series in line with June 2022 and June 2023 release dates for seasons 1 and 2, respectively. If previous seasons are anything to go by, season 3 should follow suit by dropping all its episodes at once on Hulu. It should be noted that filming is still underway for season 3, so this release date may be subject to change, should any delays occur.