‘The Bear’ season 3 release window, cast, news, and more

Good news for fans craving another season of The Bear – Hulu and Disney Plus are serving up another season soon. Amid all the disruption in the world of TV production, there are many uncertainties over what a third season of the critically-acclaimed drama series will look like. To feed your appetite, here’s what we know so far.

The Bear season 3 release window

via Hulu

Now that the WGA strike has ended, writing for season 3 of The Bear should resume as normal – although perhaps slightly behind. The WGA strikes began in May of 2023, and filming wrapped for the second series around the end of April, meaning that the series has likely managed to escape too much disruption. Both seasons 1 and 2 were released all at once at the end of June 2022 and 2023, respectively. If all goes well, the next season should be eyeing a June 2024 release date.

That is, assuming, that the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, as predicted, by roughly November or December 2023. Any failure for the guild to strike a deal with the AMPTP by the expected time will continue delays, having a knock-on effect to almost all TV productions. Even if actors aren’t expected to film for The Bear until pretty late into 2024, the casting procedures in pre-production do still take some time.

The Bear season 3 cast

For now, it seems that every main cast member will be returning for season 3 of The Bear. This includes, but is not limited to, Jeremy Allen White (Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard “Richie/Cousin” Jerimovich), Lionel Boyce (Marcus Brooks), and Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina Marrero) as the main kitchen crew. Edwin Lee Gibson (Ebraheim) and Corey Hendrix (Gary “Sweeps” Woods) are billed as recurring cast members, but this may change in season 3.

Helping out the staff at the Beef restaurant in Chicago will likely include Abby Elliott (Natalie “Sugar” Rose Berzatto), Matty Matheson (Neil Fak), and Oliver Platt (Jimmy “Cicero/Uncle” Kalinowski).

Any changes to the main cast, such as actors being promoted from series regular to main character, or actors departing the series, will likely be determined after the strikes have ended.

There have been a number of Michelin-star worthy guest stars in season 2 of The Bear, notably Olivia Colman, Will Poulter, and the return of Jon Bernthal in flashbacks. The Christmas episode deserves an honorable mention in itself, as Carmy’s extended family was revealed to include Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs, and more.

Whether these characters will appear in season 3 is much more up in air. Additional casting will take place after the SAG-AFTRA strikes have concluded, as routine castings and auditions are currently disrupted.

The Bear season 3 news

Screengrab via YouTube

While season 3 is still in its early stages of production, we know a few tidbits about the next season of The Bear. According to Chris Storer, the creator and main director of the series, Ayo Edebiri will direct a few episodes of season 3. This will be the actress’ first time directing, with Ayo being “an important set of fresh eyes”, as Storer told Esquire. Previously, the series had actor and comedian Ramy Youssef guest direct season 2 episode 4, “Honeydew.”

Edebiri was also asked about the chances of “Sydcarmy” – the name given by fans to the potential romantic relationship between Syd and Carmy – happening in the future. The actress cast some serious doubt on the pair becoming more than friends any time soon. The second season ended with Carmy breaking up with girlfriend and former flame Claire (Molly Gordon), ultimately choosing the success of his restaurant over a relationship with her, only fuelling the theory that Carmy has feelings for his co-worker.

“It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show, and I understand it can be part of a show’s culture — but I don’t think they’re going to get what they want,” the 28-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. This will disappoint the many Sydcarmy fans out there, unless Edebiri is doing an Andrew Garfield on us.