Do we know if ‘The Bear’ is getting a season 3?

The show about family, family fights, and a very loud kitchen threw us all for a loop with a cliffhanger ending of its last season. So many long takes without cutting, stunning culinary creativity, and on second thought — a love story — punctuated by some beautifully crafted storytelling, the likes of which we haven’t enjoyed since Manny decided to go on a road trip alone on Modern Family.

The Bear isn’t for everyone; some would say they could only take so much of the chaos and raised voices frequented by the characters. But plenty do love the series, and the 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is nothing to shake a spatula at. So, with all the fanfare, when will we get some news on season 3? And furthermore, what’s the recipe for that fantastic-looking omelet Sydney made for Natalie?

Is there any word yet on season 3 of The Bear?

While there’s no official word yet, Esquire did get that mother of all teasers from show creator Chris Storer when he stated, “It was also great having Ayo [Edebiri] on set with me that week — she’s going to direct a few episodes next year so she was an important set of fresh eyes.” So that’s pretty solid. But things do move quickly in the world of hit TV, and being a hit does not necessarily mean you get to stay on the air. And this is Hulu — remember — not Netflix. So maybe they will recognize the cash cow that a new season would be.

Anyway, we’re pretty hopeful, and we’ll keep you up-to-date as any new news comes out. You just have to be patient. “You’re not a chef until you’ve cried in the walk-in.