Fox shares huge news for fans of ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’, and ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Attention, fellow fans of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers: All three series have officially been renewed by Fox for (at least) two more seasons. Maybe this isn’t too shocking, given that these are three of the biggest animated shows on television, but given the spate of series cancellations lately, nothing seems safe in this world.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how crazy it is that The Simpsons has been on air for 36 seasons, Family Guy for 23, and Bob’s Burgers for 15. Marci Proietto, executive vice president of 20th Century Television, shared her enthusiasm surrounding this mind-blowing accomplishment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,”

With a combined total of 1,400 laugh-filled episodes, these three shows are unlike anything broadcasting has ever seen. In the same interview, Fox scripted president Michael Thorn discussed the future for the company’s animated content.

“Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Now that fans know none of these shows are going anywhere anytime soon, we can all breath a sigh of relief. All that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy.