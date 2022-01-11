‘Fresh Prince’ fans aren’t sure what to make of the first ‘Bel-Air’ trailer

Peacock revealed the first trailer for Bel-Air, the incoming reboot of iconic 1990s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this Monday — and fans don’t know what to make of it. The original sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996, turned Will Smith into a household name and remains a favorite with those who grew up with it to this day. So this bold reimagining, which replaces the humor with a gritty teen drama aesthetic, is unsurprisingly proving controversial.

As exec produced by Smith himself, Bel-Air roughly follows the same premise as the old show, just with a very different tone and a few updates. Jabari Banks stars as Will, whose life is turned upside down when he’s sent from the streets of West Philadelphia to live with his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) in affluent Bel-Air.

Without even a hint of the iconic theme tune, the Bel-Air trailer just felt too different from its source material for some.

Just seen the new trailer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot… I'm not sure how I feel. pic.twitter.com/DRbzhGAZ2F — Phill Weaver! (@PhillW23) January 10, 2022

Others hold so much affection for the original, they’re willing to give this one a go, although comparisons to Riverdale feel pretty apt.

I am unsure how to feel about this. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of those shows that I grew up with as a young child. So I am not sure if I vibe with this more dramatic take. It could be good or it could be another Riverdale I suppose. https://t.co/an7ygI42cJ — Heather De Boer (@GlennShiraishi) January 10, 2022

The problem for many seems to be that they’ve used the same characters as Fresh Prince but given them completely different personalities. For instance, sarcastic butler Geoffrey has been reinvented as a tough bodyguard-type.

I'm not sure about this one. The story looks OK and could be good but reusing the well known "funny" Fresh Prince characters for it feels very off and wrong.



Bel-Air trailer offers first look at Peacock's new Fresh Prince reboot https://t.co/hunHmVrpBY — 〽ark 📈ielsen (@manielse) January 10, 2022

Asking the important questions…

I'm really not sure how I feel about this… Or how the "Carlton Dance" is going to play out. https://t.co/fa4BXbmgBo — Thomas (@Tommoosk) January 10, 2022

Was it really necessary?

Not sure how I feel about the re-imagined 'fresh prince of bel-air' – there just wasn't any need to do a re-imagined version. How you going to take the comedic genius that was the 'Fresh Prince' and re-imagine it as a drama??? pic.twitter.com/wTTSHppu5H — charlene (@charlz_29) January 10, 2022

The trailer reveals that Will’s “one little fight” that got him packed off to Bel-Air is now a major incident of gang warfare that has left Will as the target of a powerful crime boss. So, that’s a thing.

Look, I'm inevitably going to watch Bel-Air but I'm just not sure that the thing it needed was the looming threat of a Philly crime lord travelling to posh LA to kick Will's ass. — Michael French (@Michael_French) January 10, 2022

On the other hand, some are just too intrigued not to check it out.

Not sure if it's morbid curiosity or if I'm genuinely intrigued, but I really wanna see how this Bel-Air show turns out. — thattrashlife (@dr_davidsanchez) January 10, 2022

The most offensive change of all.

it's obvious the new Bel-Air series has no respect for Fresh Prince when the original show said he "pulled up to the house about 7 or 8" and the new show has him clearly arriving at midday — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 10, 2022

Bel-Air premieres on Peacock with its first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday, aka Feb. 13.