‘Friday the 13th’ prequel producer teases the long-awaited return of Jason Voorhees

Horror fans went wild with anticipation when the news dropped that a Friday The 13th prequel series is in the works with writer/producer Bryan Fuller at the helm.

Scott Wampler, host of The Kingcast, transcribed his interview with Fuller at Fangoria and it contains a number of juicy details about the upcoming prequel. Fuller shared that the new series Crystal Lake is currently in development and explained that it would reimagine the Friday The 13th origin story, describing it as a “pre-remake-uel.”

Asked whether fans could expect to see Jason Voorhees, he gave an unambiguous answer:

“I think over the course of the series you will see many familiar manifestations of Jason!”

The announcement of the project led to a bidding war in which Peacock triumphed. Fuller revealed that Peacock offered a massive budget and a demand for two seasons of the series off the bat.

“Peacock […] blew every other competitor out of the water. They came in strong and gave us a full-season commitment with a huge penalty if we don’t do a second season.

He also shared that horror fans can expect a lot of gore and a one-murder minimum per episode.

The Friday The 13th franchise is centered around fictional serial killer Jason Voorhees, who famously stalks his victims at Camp Crystal Lake wearing a hockey mask and toting a machete. Voorhees’ less-than-ideal childhood is the driving force behind his relentless aggression.

Fuller was thrilled to let fans know he has been given total creative license to use material from all 12 of the Friday The 13th movies. That said, in his able hands, the story could go anywhere, and there’s little doubt that his ingenuity will take the franchise to the next level.