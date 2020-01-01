Friends Fans Are Devastated Over The Show’s Removal From Netflix

The new year is usually an exciting time for many, but not this year for fans of Friends, as the series has officially been removed from Netflix as of January 1st, 2020. Even worse is the fact that it’ll probably never come back. That’s because the show will soon be headed to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max service, though it remains to be seen if subscribers will follow the beloved NBC sitcom to its new home.

Although folks have known about the eventual departure for months now, it still doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye. In fact, countless fans took to Twitter today to voice their disappointment, frustration and overall sadness with the situation.

Friends off netflix… fuck am i supposed to watch now — DeAngelo Blackwell (@HightopFade3) January 1, 2020

They actually took Friends off Netflix 🤦‍♀️ — Blossom Hamika (@BlossomHamika) January 1, 2020

Friends is off Netflix 😩⚰️ — Cristina Suarez (@cristinasuarezz) January 1, 2020

If Friends being taken off Netflix is any inclanation of how the year is gonna go I don’t wanna participate. — Kay Low (@kkayloww) January 1, 2020

I’m sad they took off friends off of Netflix 🙁 — Daisy 🖤 (@daisydoesit_) January 1, 2020

Friends no longer on netflix 💔 — yv (@yadelxn) January 1, 2020

It should really have been ILLEGAL to take friends off Netflix. I am pissed — Kenzie🤷🏼‍♀️ (@Kenzieegurll) January 1, 2020

No more Friends on Netflix😭 this place sucks! https://t.co/Ju1UccIS3m — Papí (@EPenateofficial) January 1, 2020

This is my first time in YEARS trying to fall asleep without watching Friends. Thanks @netflix. Wish me luck. — Madison Miller (@producermadison) January 1, 2020

Put friends back on Netflix 🥺😔 — NESSSAA🤍 (@jenessuh_) January 1, 2020

kinda rude that friends isn’t on Netflix anymore — anna sansone (@anna__sansone) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to everyone except the person who decided to take Friends off @netflix @FriendsTV #Netflix — Jessica H (@Jl_haasz) January 1, 2020

What the heck Netflix! I was watching FRIENDS for the tenth time! And you just take it off. My heart💔@netflix — •Dezy• (@desr2d2) January 1, 2020

Yikes. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before a lot of our favorite shows leave Netflix in favor of another platform. Now that the streaming wars are upon us, different outlets keep popping up to snatch away material from the online giant. The Office will also soon be leaving Netflix, for one, which will surely lead to another revolt on social media and already fans are trying to petition NBC to let the series stay with its current home, but that effort appears to be futile.

Hopefully the cast of Friends will give their loyal viewers something to smile about soon, though. There’ve been plenty of rumors about a potential reunion over the years. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the series, recently stated that all of the actors involved would be open to the idea and it’s something that would certainly help ease the pain of not being able to binge all 236 episodes on Netflix anymore.

How are you coping with the loss of Friends, though? And are you planning on following the show to HBO Max? Sound off in the comments section and let us know.