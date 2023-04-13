From beignets to ben-yays: ‘Queer Eye’ announces season 7 Netflix return

The Queer Eye team is back! After far too long away from our screens, the Queer Eye crew is returning, and this time, they are heading to New Orleans to help some souls elevate their wardrobes and homes and give them a much-needed boost of confidence. So prepare your tissues for some more emotional roller coasters that are bound to leave us in tears, both of sorrow and joy.

It has been two years since Queer Eye last graced our screens when Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France headed over to Austin, Texas. The feel-good show is loved by millions who watch as the group help people from all walks of life step into their confidence and finally start to put themselves first from time to time.

Now they are taking their magic to one of America’s most vibrant cities, New Orleans. The season’s description reads,

“From beignets to ben-yas! The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back for a seventh season. Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.”

The subjects of each episode are often chosen due to the enormous amount of good they put out into their community while often failing to take care of themselves, something the Queer Eye cast seeks to address. You cannot save the world if you don’t look after yourself.

The show isn’t scared of moving into sometimes controversial topics as well, with the quintet working with people who may not originally be comfortable being surrounded by five fabulously gay people who have drastically opposing political ideologies. They treat all with love and kindness, seeking to build bridges rather than erect walls in a country that feels so divided.

Each host focuses on a different aspect of the person’s life, with Van Ness tackling personal grooming, France covering wardrobe, Porowski food and health, Brown covering overcoming personal issues, and Berk going the full hog and giving their home or business a complete makeover. Their last season was shot in Texas during the pandemic which took an emotional toll as they worked with people who had been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

Though the virus is here to stay, things have gone back to normal for many and the show can go back to being as effervescent as ever as the group descends on New Orleans. Queer Eye season seven will air on May 12, on Netflix.