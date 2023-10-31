From Derek Hough to Rylee Arnold, here are all of the former and current ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pros

The show would be nothing without these talented dancers!

Beginning in 2005, Dancing With The Stars is a hit competition show that is fun for the whole family!

Just in case you are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, Dancing with the Stars pairs professional dancers with a wide range of celebrities — from athletes to actors to singers to social media stars and beyond — performing different styles of dance weekly to a panel of judges (consisting of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli).

The duo who receives the lowest combined score — when taking points from the judges and votes from the audience into account — is eliminated at the end of each episode, repeating week after week until one couple is awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

While the lineup of professional dancers for season 32 of Dancing With The Stars is nothing short of spectacular, dozens of pros have come and gone over the years, with some even participating in just a single season.

Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and see every individual who has served as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars since 2005, listing both their first and last appearance on our television screens.

Male Pros

Photo via Disney/Christopher Willard

Brandon Armstrong:

First Appearance: Season 27

Last Appearance: Season 32

Corky Ballas:

First Appearance: Season 7

Last Appearance: Season 11

Mark Ballas:

First Appearance: Season 5

Last Appearance: Season 31

Alan Bersten:

First Appearance: Season 25

Last Appearance: Season 32

Henry Byalikov

First Appearance: Season 18

Last Appearance: Season 18

Dmitry Chaplin

First Appearance: Season 8

Last Appearance: Season 12

Artem Chigvintsev

First Appearance: Season 19

Last Appearance: Season 32

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 25

Val Chmerkovskiy

First Appearance: Season 13

Last Appearance: Season 32

Jesse DeSoto

First Appearance: Season 3

Last Appearance: Season 3

Tony Dovolani

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 22

Sasha Farber

First Appearance: Season 17

Last Appearance: Season 32

Brian Fortuna

First Appearance: Season 4

Last Appearance: Season 4

Derek Hough

First Appearance: Season 5

Last Appearance: Season 23

Nick Kosovich

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 3

Tristan MacManus

First Appearance: Season 13

Last Appearance: Season 17

Alec Mazo

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 9

Keo Motsepe

First Appearance: Season 19

Last Appearance: Season 29

Pasha Pashkov

First Appearance: Season 28

Last Appearance: Season 32

Jonathan Roberts

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 9

Fabian Sanchez

First Appearance: Season 6

Last Appearance: Season 6

Gleb Savchenko

First Appearance: Season 16

Last Appearance: Season 32

Louis van Amstel

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 31

Damian Whitewood

First Appearance: Season 10

Last Appearance: Season 10

Female Pros

Photo via ABC

Lindsay Arnold

First Appearance: Season 16

Last Appearance: Season 30

Rylee Arnold

First Appearance: Season 32

Last Appearance: Season 32

Inna Brayer

First Appearance: Season 7

Last Appearance: Season 7

Sharna Burgess

First Appearance: Season 16

Last Appearance: Season 30

Cheryl Burke

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 31

Witney Carson

First Appearance: Season 18

Last Appearance: Season 31

Ashly DelGrosso

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 10

Anna Demidova

First Appearance: Season 9

Last Appearance: Season 9

Elena Grinenko

First Appearance: Season 3

Last Appearance: Season 4

Andrea Hale

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 2

Chelsie Hightower

First Appearance: Season 8

Last Appearance: Season 15

Allison Holker

First Appearance: Season 19

Last Appearance: Season 23

Julianne Hough

First Appearance: Season 4

Last Appearance: Season 8

Koko Iwasaki

First Appearance: Season 31

Last Appearance: Season 32

Jenna Johnson

First Appearance: Season 23

Last Appearance: Season 32

Kym Johnson

First Appearance: Season 3

Last Appearance: Season 24

Charlotte Jørgensen

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 1

Daniella Karagach

First Appearance: Season 29

Last Appearance: Season 32

Peta Murgatroyd

First Appearance: Season 13

Last Appearance: Season 32

Lacey Schwimmer

First Appearance: Season 7

Last Appearance: Season 13

Emma Slater

First Appearance: Season 17

Last Appearance: Season 32

Edyta Śliwińska

First Appearance: Season 1

Last Appearance: Season 22

Karina Smirnoff

First Appearance: Season 3

Last Appearance: Season 22

Tyne Stecklein

First Appearance: Season 17

Last Appearance: Season 17

Britt Stewart

First Appearance: Season 29

Last Appearance: Season 32

Anna Trebunskaya

First Appearance: Season 2

Last Appearance: Season 21

To see some of these pros in action, tune into season 32 of Dancing With The Stars every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.