From Derek Hough to Rylee Arnold, here are all of the former and current ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pros

Beginning in 2005, Dancing With The Stars is a hit competition show that is fun for the whole family!

Just in case you are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, Dancing with the Stars pairs professional dancers with a wide range of celebrities — from athletes to actors to singers to social media stars and beyond — performing different styles of dance weekly to a panel of judges (consisting of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli).

The duo who receives the lowest combined score — when taking points from the judges and votes from the audience into account — is eliminated at the end of each episode, repeating week after week until one couple is awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

While the lineup of professional dancers for season 32 of Dancing With The Stars is nothing short of spectacular, dozens of pros have come and gone over the years, with some even participating in just a single season.

Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and see every individual who has served as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars since 2005, listing both their first and last appearance on our television screens.

Male Pros

Brandon Armstrong:

  • First Appearance: Season 27
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Corky Ballas:

  • First Appearance: Season 7
  • Last Appearance: Season 11

Mark Ballas:

  • First Appearance: Season 5
  • Last Appearance: Season 31

Alan Bersten:

  • First Appearance: Season 25
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Henry Byalikov

  • First Appearance: Season 18
  • Last Appearance: Season 18

Dmitry Chaplin

  • First Appearance: Season 8
  • Last Appearance: Season 12

Artem Chigvintsev

  • First Appearance: Season 19
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 25

Val Chmerkovskiy

  • First Appearance: Season 13
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Jesse DeSoto

  • First Appearance: Season 3
  • Last Appearance: Season 3

Tony Dovolani

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 22

Sasha Farber

  • First Appearance: Season 17
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Brian Fortuna

  • First Appearance: Season 4
  • Last Appearance: Season 4

Derek Hough

  • First Appearance: Season 5
  • Last Appearance: Season 23

Nick Kosovich

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 3

Tristan MacManus

  • First Appearance: Season 13
  • Last Appearance: Season 17

Alec Mazo

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 9

Keo Motsepe

  • First Appearance: Season 19
  • Last Appearance: Season 29

Pasha Pashkov

  • First Appearance: Season 28
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Jonathan Roberts

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 9

Fabian Sanchez

  • First Appearance: Season 6
  • Last Appearance: Season 6

Gleb Savchenko

  • First Appearance: Season 16
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Louis van Amstel

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 31

Damian Whitewood

  • First Appearance: Season 10
  • Last Appearance: Season 10

Female Pros

Lindsay Arnold

  • First Appearance: Season 16
  • Last Appearance: Season 30

Rylee Arnold

  • First Appearance: Season 32
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Inna Brayer

  • First Appearance: Season 7
  • Last Appearance: Season 7

Sharna Burgess

  • First Appearance: Season 16
  • Last Appearance: Season 30

Cheryl Burke

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 31

Witney Carson

  • First Appearance: Season 18
  • Last Appearance: Season 31

Ashly DelGrosso

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 10

Anna Demidova

  • First Appearance: Season 9
  • Last Appearance: Season 9

Elena Grinenko

  • First Appearance: Season 3
  • Last Appearance: Season 4

Andrea Hale

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 2

Chelsie Hightower

  • First Appearance: Season 8
  • Last Appearance: Season 15

Allison Holker

  • First Appearance: Season 19
  • Last Appearance: Season 23

Julianne Hough

  • First Appearance: Season 4
  • Last Appearance: Season 8

Koko Iwasaki

  • First Appearance: Season 31
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Jenna Johnson

  • First Appearance: Season 23
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Kym Johnson

  • First Appearance: Season 3
  • Last Appearance: Season 24

Charlotte Jørgensen

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 1

Daniella Karagach

  • First Appearance: Season 29
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Peta Murgatroyd

  • First Appearance: Season 13
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Lacey Schwimmer

  • First Appearance: Season 7
  • Last Appearance: Season 13

Emma Slater

  • First Appearance: Season 17
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Edyta Śliwińska

  • First Appearance: Season 1
  • Last Appearance: Season 22

Karina Smirnoff

  • First Appearance: Season 3
  • Last Appearance: Season 22

Tyne Stecklein

  • First Appearance: Season 17
  • Last Appearance: Season 17

Britt Stewart

  • First Appearance: Season 29
  • Last Appearance: Season 32

Anna Trebunskaya

  • First Appearance: Season 2
  • Last Appearance: Season 21

To see some of these pros in action, tune into season 32 of Dancing With The Stars every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

