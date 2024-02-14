‘Fubar’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

If there’s one thing we can be sure of about Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s that he’ll always be back. The former Mr. Universe has managed to remain a fixture on our screens despite his political career and possessing Chris Pratt for a son-in-law. Arnold even conquered the streaming world with Netflix’s action comedy series FUBAR, which terminated the competition when it debuted its first season on May 2023. It made such an impact, in fact, that Netflix handed it a renewal just a month later that June.

A kind of father/daughter twist on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith set-up, FUBAR — which stands for an NSFW acronym that I’ll leave you to work out for yourself — sees Schwarzenegger star as Luke Brunner, with Monica Barbaro as his daughter, Emma. When the two Brunners discover that they are both secretly CIA agents, Luke and Emma are forced to work together on missions, putting a whole new spin on the idea of family time.

What can we expect from Fubar season 2?

Photo via Netflix

Not that season 1 was exactly low-key, but FUBAR‘s second season is apparently set to be even more heightened, in terms of both comedy and action, than what came before. Speaking to TUDUM, showrunner Nick Santora teased that “season 2 is bananas.” The EP continued: “We’re coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in season 2, for sure.”

The Brunners and their extended fam will have a lot on their plate in the new episodes, that’s for sure, as Santora promises there’s “a million things they’re going to have to deal with.” Specifically, the team will know that they have a mole in their midst. “In Season 2, we’re going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen,” Santora teased. “And what are they going to do about that?”

Elsewhere, there’s the minor, insignificant detail that Luke, Emma, and the rest of the agents’ secret identities have been outed, leaving their cover completely blown. As Santora put it, “they’re in deep dog doo-doo, for sure. They’re in trouble.”

Who’s in the cast of Fubar season 2?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, Arnold won’t be back for FUBAR season 2. Kidding, kidding! Of course Schwarzenegger is back to lead the next batch of episodes, along with Barbaro. The full ensemble cast is also expected to return for more adventures in the second season, including Aparna Brielle (Tina Murkerji), Fortune Feimster (Ruth “Roo” Russell), Travis Van Winkle (Aldon C. Reese), Milan Carter (Barry Putt), Fabiana Udenio (Tally Brunner), Barbara Eve Harris (Dot), and Jay Baruchel (Carter Perlmutter). The only one we’re expecting to lose is Gabriel Luna, whose villainous arms dealer Boro appeared to die in the season 1 finale. Still, as another Terminator actor, Luna could prove hard to kill off.

What’s the release window for Fubar season 2?

Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

No release date for Fubar season 2 has been given at yet, but we do know when it will start filming, so we can use that to offer an educated estimate at when new episodes will hit Netflix. Production is due to resume on April 29, 2024, with the shoot planned to last four months until Aug. 28. So, what does this tell us? Well, the first season started shooting in April 2022 and was out by May 2023. Presumably, then, we can assume that season 2 could keep the same schedule and air in May 2025. Hang in there, folks, it is coming. That might seem like a bit of a wait, but at least it’s not as long as we’ve been waiting for a good Terminator movie. Ouch, sorry for the double burn there, Arnie and Luna.

Is there a trailer for Fubar season 2?

No, there isn’t a FUBAR season 2 trailer just yet, but here’s the next best thing. When Arnold took over Netflix’s TUDUM event on June 17, 2023 to announce the renewal, Schwarzenegger treated the fans to a blooper reel to say thanks for watching, which contains the funniest on-set fluffs from production on season 1. Scratch your FUBAR itch a little by catching it above.