‘Full Swing’ season 2 release date, golfers, and more

The sports-centric docuseries is back for more, but will it be a hole-in-one?

Sports documentaries are a dime a dozen these days, but few projects dig as deep as Netflix’s Full Swing. The 2023 series gives golf fans a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling process behind the PGA Tour and is remarkably popular among viewers.

Recommended Videos

Not everyone is up for eight nearly hour-long episodes about the world’s best golfers, but those who are were hooked within minutes of Full Swing‘s first episode. The first season followed a range of talented golfers as they prepped for and competed in last year’s sprawling annual tournaments. Fans are hoping for more of the same from season 2 as Netflix puts the towering highs and soul-crushing lows of professional golf on center screen.

Season 2 of Full Swing arrived on Netflix on March 6, giving golfers an unexpected boon at the outset of spring. The season dropped in its entirety, allowing fans access to the full season all at once. That’s great news for bingers, who can refresh themselves on the events of season 1 ahead of diving into the fresh episodes of season 2.

Golfers participating in season 2

Several returning favorites will be back for season 2 of Full Swing and they’ll be joined by a lineup of talented newcomers. Those newcomers consist of four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, two-time major champion Justin Thomas, six PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen, three PGA Tour winner Tom Kim, 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, his brother, Challenge Tour golfer Alex Fitzpatrick, 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, Ryder Cup U.S. team captain and two-time major champion Zach Johnson, and Ryder Cup European team captain Luke Donald.

How many episodes are in season 2 of Full Swing?

Image via Netflix

If Full Swing gets another season, fans may see its episode count rise, but for now Netflix is sticking with the familiar but disappointingly low episode number many of its recent shows share. Just like season 1, season 2 will sport just eight episodes, with most of them falling within 40-50 minutes long and thus offering plenty of content to enjoy.