What is ‘Full Swing’ pro golfer Rickie Fowler’s net worth?

The pro golfer is among the best of the best and those tournament wins add up.

Even golfers are getting in on the reality game now thanks to a collaboration between Netflix and PGA Tour.

That collaboration birthed Full Swing, a golf-centric reality series that zeroes in on the lives of PGA Tour participants as they fight for victory. The first season s dropped on Netflix in Feb. 2023, and follows 15 talented golfers as they participate in the PGA Tour. It was almost immediately renewed for a second season after fans ate up the debut season.

It’s still unclear when that second season will arrive, but fans are eagerly hoping for a release early next year. A range of tournaments are planned for 2024, starting in March and concluding in September, and any one of them could earn a spot on season 2. Any number of golfers could likewise join — or replace — the current lineup, just so long as they don’t replace Rickie Fowler. The 34-year-old is a favorite among fans, and his return in season 2 is broadly anticipated.

Fowler’s presence as a reality star is new, but the pro golfer is already getting the hang of it. Plus, he had plenty of name recognition going into Full Swing, and that pre-existing fame is just getting a boost thanks to the show. He’s quickly turning into a household name, even among non-golfing fans, and he’s raking in cash to match that quick-rising fame.

Rickie Fowler’s net worth

Long before he was testing his mettle in the reality sphere, Fowler was a household name among golfing fans. He won three separate amateur victories before wading into the professional ring and securing six separate PGA wins. And that’s on top of a range of international victories. In the world of golfing, Fowler is a powerhouse, and all the more impressive considering he started by teaching himself. His early years saw the golfer improve with no coach at his side, even cinching a few victories before heading to college and refining his craft.

These days, he’s among the best of the best, and worth an impressive $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some of those golfing tournaments pull in some serious cash and Fowler’s won several, including the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which earned the athlete a full $1.58 million alone. That’ll see his earnings for the year rise to nearly $7.5 million, vastly outpacing previous years in his career. With his increased earning potential, we may see Fowler’s net worth rise even higher in the coming years, making him one of golf’s highest earners.