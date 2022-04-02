Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters?

No one knows, that’s the problem. With the Masters fast approaching, the coveted golf tournament set to air April 7th may be missing one of the sport’s biggest names: Tiger Woods.

Since Tiger’s career ending car crash last February, speculation on his return to golf has run rampant. Following the accident, many thought the 15-time Major winner (five of those Masters wins) would never be able to golf again. Yet with the 46-year-old’s participation in the 2021 PNC Championship, Woods proved once and for all why he is considered the greatest of all time.

If Tiger steps back onto the world stage after his gruesome brush with death, it will inevitably become one of the most inspirational comebacks in the history of sports — especially in one of golf’s Major Tournaments. But, will anyone be surprised?

Exceeding expectations is what Tiger Woods does best. The man is a competitor to the last, even against himself. Over the course of his illustrious career, Woods has fought tooth-and-nail against opponents, injuries, personal strife, and public opinion. Each time rising to meet whatever challenge lay in front of him with a poised ferocity most people only dream of.

If his latest set of ailments weren’t enough, here’s a list of each and every injury Tiger Woods has sustained over the years. First it was tumors and scar tissue in his left knee. Then a ruptured ACL at the British Open. Follow that up with some surgery, Achilles tendon damage, and long-standing back problems — and it’s a miracle he can walk, let alone play golf.

Before his iconic Masters win in 2019, Woods had the biggest procedure of his career. A spinal fusion to alleviate his back pain, which is no walk in the park. Since his car crash, he has had multiple surgeries on his right leg and foot to reconstruct a leg some say he could have lost. Tiger Woods is a machine.

Still, there’s been no official word from the superstar, and the golfing community waits with bated breath to see what Tiger’s decision will be. ESPN reported late last month that Tiger had played an 18-hole practice round at Augusta National Golf Club (home of the Masters), and if the rumors are true that’s a very good sign for fans of the sport.

It seems an announcement within the coming days is inevitable. Only time will tell whether or not the “Big Cat” roars back onto the scene for another shot at Masters glory.