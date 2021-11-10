Gal Gadot Shares Insight On Incoming Hedy Lamarr Series

Gal Gadot has been involved in a remarkably varied list of projects. However, one of her more interesting upcoming projects is a series based on the life of Hedy Lamarr. And today, Gadot took to Twitter to wish the late star a happy birthday and give fans a little insight into the upcoming series.

The tweet features a clip of Lamarr on a talk show where she explains that she is “a very simple complicated person,” and that she “likes to be me,” while also knowing she is “a little different.”

Gadot explains that she is fascinated with Lamarr, calling her a “moving actress, ground-breaking inventor, and overall inspiring woman,” before saying that she can’t wait to share her story with the world.

"I am a very simple complicated person"

Happy birthday to the incredible Hedy Lamarr!

I'm so fascinated by this moving actress, ground-breaking inventor and overall inspiring woman, and I cannot wait to share with you her story

The series was first announced in 2019. It will be written by Sarah Treem and feature Treem, Gadot, Warren Littlefield, Katie Robbins, and Jaron Varsano as executive producers. Gadot will take the starring role, playing Lamarr. Originally the series was going to be broadcast on Showtime. However, in 2020 it was announced that the series would be exclusive to Apple’s Apple TV+ platform. Allegedly Showtime didn’t put an order in for the series, allowing Apple to scoop it up.

Hedy Lamarr was a famous actress who, after tricking her then-husband Friedrich Mandl escaped from pre-war Vienna and moved to America. Once in America, she quickly became a box office sensation and one of the biggest stars of the 1930s and 1940s, often being billed as the world’s most beautiful woman.

During this period, Lamarr starred in classic films. Including 1940’s Boom Town alongside Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert, and Spencer Tracy. She also took the lead in 1941’s Ziegfeld Girl, with Judy Garland and Lana Turner. Lamarr’s biggest hit came in 1949 when she played Delilah in the film Samson and Delilah. This film was a massive success at the box office and earned two Oscar nominations.

Lamarr was also a prolific scientist and inventor, despite having no formal training. She worked on many things, including improved stoplights, and she even suggested that Howard Hughes make his fledgling airplanes more aerodynamic. However, her most impressive invention was the frequency-hopping system, originally designed to prevent remote-controlled torpedos from being jammed. This technology would be crucial in the creation of Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, and Bluetooth devices.

According to the series’ publicist, the series will cover all of this, focusing on 30 years of Lamarr’s life, starting with that daring escape from pre-war Vienna and her initial leap into the bustling world of golden-age Hollywood. While it is currently unknown when exactly the series will hit Apple’s service, it is predicted to be sometime in the middle of next year.