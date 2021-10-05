Game Of Thrones Fans Still Upset With Season 8 Slam First Trailer For House Of The Dragon Spinoff

With the release of the first teaser trailer for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, it’s obvious by the reaction on Twitter that many GoT fans are still sore two years after HBO did them dirty with a disappointing final season. Many have expressed an ambivalent reaction to the new saga set 200 years before the original series, as Express pointed out. Not that it really needs pointing out, but spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 are present beyond this point.

The now-universally detested final season saw the likes of many fan-favorite heroes or love-to-hate villains being unceremoniously killed off in underwhelming circumstances, such as Lena Headey’s conniving Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jaime Lannister and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. And the wrap-up for Kit Harington’s Jon Snow and the Stark family felt like a cheap bait and switch, with Isaac Hempstead Wright’s Bran Stark swooping in to claim the Iron Throne, despite seemingly being sidelined as a character for much of the series.

Many fans have called for a redo of the entire season, which notoriously featured a Starbucks coffee cup at one point, despite the medieval-like setting. For some, it seems, the letdown of that final season was just too much to bear when considering making a return to the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon looks like yawn inducing trash. I was done with Game of Thrones when season 8 finished and I ain't coming back. — Jake McDaniel (@JakeMcDaniel13) October 5, 2021

Cory Lewis warns HBO, “you owe it to us,” should they fumble the prequel as well.

@GameOfThrones if some how y'all manage to ruin house of the dragon as well, you owe it to us, the entire world! You will have to completely redo season 8! And you know it.



No pressure though — Cory J. Lewis (@Lolo_Lewis) October 5, 2021

Me going through the various stages of disbelief that HBO quietly wants us to watch “House of The Dragon” in April 2022. As if Season 8 didn’t happen. @ r/FreeFolk > https://t.co/JTiEIQcHyb #GameofThrones #GoT #GoTtoGive #freefolk pic.twitter.com/G4HFGfoWAA — RedditFreeFolk (@RedditFreeFolk) May 24, 2021

However, despite many negative reactions, there were some positives as well.

If you think I read all the books and watched all those episodes just to get invested in “House of The Dragon” after the disappointment that was game of thrones season 8 then you’re spot on — Tito (@ChiyanaTito) October 5, 2021

Some folks are saying they can’t help but get sucked back into the world, despite still being let down by season 8.

HBO: Here's Game of Thrones season 8



Me: I'm never watching GOT again they've ruined it forever



HBO: Here's the trailer for House of the Dragon



Me: pic.twitter.com/idkNNUVIR9 — Stephen Mina (@stephenmina) October 5, 2021

me: I'm done w game of thrones after what season 8 did



hbo: okay, but check out the house of the dragon teaser



me, watching it: pic.twitter.com/qXwnIzrfHl — 🎃👻spooky ash👻🎃 (@Returner424) October 5, 2021

We’ll just have to see if the spinoff holds up to fan expectations—or lack thereof—when House of the Dragon comes to HBO sometime in 2022.