TV
News

'Game of Thrones' star headlines loaded 'Brothers' cast in new movie on Prime

The double act we didn't know we needed.
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 05:51 am

Everyone’s family has some level of drama, including the ones featured in the new Prime movie Brothers. There’s just has a little bit extra. The crime comedy film features a set of twin brothers played by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Marvel actor Josh Brolin.

You might recall Dinklage from his days of playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO fantasy series, while Brolin is most well-known for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in the MCU.

Peter Dinklage
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The movie centers around the brothers’ life of crime, which is all they know from their upbringing, as they come from a “long line of felons.” To walk away unscathed, the boys must dodge bullets, deal with an overbearing mother, and evade the law. The question is, can they do it without winding up behind bars?

In the film’s trailer, Dinklage credits Brolin with doing most of the dirty work. “I had the plans; he had the hands,” he said. Brolin, who gained 20 pounds for this role, plays a reformed criminal trying to walk a straight line. However, this task seems daunting when his twin brother, Dinklage, re-enters his life and unavoidably disrupts these plans.

WATCH: Brothers on Prime (free trial)

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Brothers, including air times, cast details, and streaming information. 

Where to watch Brothers

  • Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Brothers will open in select theaters on Oct. 10 and will premiere on Amazon Prime on Thursday, October 17 . Viewers can livestream the movie on Prime, which offers a free trial for new users. 

A look behind the scenes

Brother’s director, Max Barbakow, has shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about the movie. One detail he revealed is that Brolin is the one who decided to strut around in his tighty whities during a shower scene in a motel room. He suggested it on the first day of filming, Barbakow told Entertainment Weekly.

“Josh calls me on the way to work and he’s like, ‘I think I should be in my tighty-whities in this scene. I think that would be appropriate,” recalled Barbakow. “And I think I should be eating a nutter butter or something like that. Can we make it work?'” The scene required Brolin to fall over the motel room’s balcony onto a car, but he was still game. It was also pouring rain when the scene was filmed, which added to the comedy.

“It just emboldened everybody to try stuff. We have crazy stuff from an orangutan in a room with Brolin to picking up a cadaver on a golf course. It was just an embarrassment of riches in the edit,” he said.

Barkbakow also dished that the cast bonded well on and off camera. “In between setups, Josh somehow commandeered a techno crane and chased Peter around with it, wearing a pink wig, voguing for the camera.”

He added, “Glenn was so surprising in terms of how willing she was to try things, make a fool of herself, and go there. I think she mooned all of us at a certain point. It was remarkable.”

Meet the cast of Brothers

  • Peter Dinklage
  • Josh Brolin
  • Glenn Close
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Taylour Paige
  • E. Emmet Walsh
  • Jennifer Landon
Brothers
Josh Brolin
Peter Dinklage
