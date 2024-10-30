‘Game of Thrones’ star to test for role of Lara Croft in Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’

Amazon’s Tomb Raider TV series is one of the most highly anticipated shows in production right now, and it’s also one of the most secretive. There have been very few details shared about who will star in this upcoming show… at least is until now.

While Tomb Raider has plenty of unique characters, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Lara Croft is the most important. Naturally, that means this role is the casting process that has been kept largely under wraps by producers. However, a new report from Deadline reveals that at least two actors are set to test for the role, and one of them will be extremely familiar to fans of Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner is reportedly one of the two actresses who are testing for Lara Croft, according to sources who spoke to Deadline. The star is most well known for her role as Sansa Stark, a character who appeared across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and has been a popular fan casting choice for Lara ever since the series was announced.

Alongside Turner, the report says that Lucy Boynton will also being eyed for the role of Lara Croft. This talented actress has appeared in movies including Bohemian Rhapsody, Sing Street, and Murder on the Orient Express. With such impressive credits lists, both of these stars would seem like great choices for the role in Amazon’s upcoming show.

Since Game of Thrones, Turner has remained active in Hollywood, appearing in many shows and movies including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in which she played villain Jean Grey. More recently she played the title character in Joan, a UK TV crime drama that aired on ITV1 last month September.

It’s important to note that there could be more actors testing for the role, but none of them have been named yet. Deadline says that Emma Corrin and Mackenzie Davis aren’t known to be testing for the role, which might come as somber news to fans of the franchise who’ve already named those stars in their Lara Croft fan-casting wish list. The good news is that nothing is set in stone yet, so anything is still possible.

Lara Croft is a character that has become iconic in pop culture. In her first big screen outing, the character was made famous by Angelina Jolie, who went on to play her in multiple movies. Later in 2018, she was portrayed by Alicia Vikander.

Amazon’s series is helmed by talented TV creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Her previous work includes writing and producing episodes of Killing Eve and Fleabag. Waller-Bridge shared a heartfelt statement about the upcoming project at the time it was picked up by Amazon, expressing that Lara Croft is an important character to her and many other fans around the world, and sharing her excitement to dive into the adventure.

We’re still a long way away from seeing this Tomb Raider series on screen. However, this production update is a great sign that things are in motion and we’ll soon know who will be stepping into the iconic shoes of Lara Croft. Expect to find out more about the series and its cast in the coming months as we enter 2025.

