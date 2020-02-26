Game Of Thrones Actor Confirms He’s Still Alive After False Alarm

This week, fans got pretty worried after several sites claimed that Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was dead, but the actor took to Instagram recently to inform everyone that all’s well.

While the final season of HBO’s hit fantasy show received a great deal of backlash for its unsatisfying resolutions and rushing through many plot threads, fans never failed to acknowledge the hard work of the cast and crew for bringing the fictional world of Westeros to life one last time. Some of these actors essentially carried the lackluster ending and made it bearable to watch. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, in particular, received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Jaime Lannister and even received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He didn’t win the award, but fans continue to adore him nonetheless. Recently, however, a few websites falsely reported that the actor was dead, apparently to sell some merchandise. Thankfully, Coster-Waldau has released a video on his Instagram page to ensure everyone that he’s fine.

You can check his message below:

Here’s the actor behind the greatest swordsman in the Seven Kingdoms setting the record straight by saying:

“Hey. So, um… fake news, we hear about it all the time. Now, in Denmark, apparently there’s a story.. er.. that’s been floating around various websites. And it looked like a news story, and the news was that I… had died… Click on the story and go buy some shit. I’m fine, but what the fu… I mean, come on…Imagine if my daughters, my wife, my family had seen that headline? I mean I get that you wanna sell your shit, but that’s just…So, eh, to you who did this, I know you don’t care, but f**k you.”

Coster-Waldau was clearly speechless and he had every right to be. Imagine manipulating people’s emotions like this just to sell some product. Lends a whole new weight to the word inhumane, doesn’t it? At any rate, Game of Thrones fans will be relieved to hear that one of their favorite actors in the world is safe and sound.