Gamers explode with joy over first ‘Sonic Prime’ posters

When it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s rare to see a new entry for the IP be met with anything but skepticism; indeed, after quite a few lackluster games that will forever live in the shadows of the blue blur’s glory days in the late 90s/early 2000s, gamers have found themselves a bit short on faith.

But the beloved, quick-footed mammal has absolutely resurged on screens big and small, with the character’s 2020 live-action film having gone on to spawn a sequel and an upcoming spin-off, which looks to be laying the groundwork for a particularly special cinematic universe.

But Sonic isn’t just drumming up support in the live-action world; Netflix is taking full advantage of his cartoonish roots by launching Sonic Prime, a brand new upcoming animated series, and Twitter was all too happy to channel their excitement towards a collection of brand new, official character posters for the series.

IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix's Sonic Prime animated series is coming to the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15, 2022.



We can also exclusively debut an awesome batch of new character posters featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles. and more! pic.twitter.com/L6jrEEHGJ6 — IGN (@IGN) October 27, 2022

Along with finally dropping a mid-December release date, the official Twitter page for IGN shared a series of posters showing off some of the Sonic canon’s most colorful characters, including Miles “Tails” Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Shadow the Hedgehog, Big the Cat, Dr. Eggman, and Rouge the Bat.

Netflix will be debuting a new teaser for Sonic Prime during their new weekly live stream show called Geeked: Toon-In airing at 5 PM on October 27th via Netflix's Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch. pic.twitter.com/iZabWrcpvd — IGN (@IGN) October 27, 2022

It seems as though Rouge has made the biggest departure from her usual portrayal, and some of her more vocal fans took particular notice.

OMGOMGOMGOMGOMG ROUGE LOOKS SO SO SO SO GOOD IN SONIC PRIME, I'M 😭😭😭💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/EOFkNP8vBF — .°•🎃Starly🍂🔜Sonic Revolution Online 2022 (@DrStarline) October 27, 2022

ROUGE’S OUTFIT IN SONIC PRIME IS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/AA6PfDkqxM — OcaRockaRina ✨ (Artist) (@OcaRockaRina) October 27, 2022

Others didn’t feel the need to show any special treatment.

THE SONIC PRIME POSTER IS AMAZING OMG! 😱💙 pic.twitter.com/4yWCee5YgS — SpeedSuperSonic 🎃 (@RicFromSSS) October 27, 2022

Character posters for Sonic Prime go HAAAAARD. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BESFFLe685 — Cy @ Sonic Frontiers in 13 DAYS 💎 (@Cybrid101) October 27, 2022

Sonic Prime will premiere its first episode on Netflix on Dec. 15