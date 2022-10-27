Gamers explode with joy over first ‘Sonic Prime’ posters
When it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s rare to see a new entry for the IP be met with anything but skepticism; indeed, after quite a few lackluster games that will forever live in the shadows of the blue blur’s glory days in the late 90s/early 2000s, gamers have found themselves a bit short on faith.
But the beloved, quick-footed mammal has absolutely resurged on screens big and small, with the character’s 2020 live-action film having gone on to spawn a sequel and an upcoming spin-off, which looks to be laying the groundwork for a particularly special cinematic universe.
But Sonic isn’t just drumming up support in the live-action world; Netflix is taking full advantage of his cartoonish roots by launching Sonic Prime, a brand new upcoming animated series, and Twitter was all too happy to channel their excitement towards a collection of brand new, official character posters for the series.
Along with finally dropping a mid-December release date, the official Twitter page for IGN shared a series of posters showing off some of the Sonic canon’s most colorful characters, including Miles “Tails” Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Shadow the Hedgehog, Big the Cat, Dr. Eggman, and Rouge the Bat.
It seems as though Rouge has made the biggest departure from her usual portrayal, and some of her more vocal fans took particular notice.
Others didn’t feel the need to show any special treatment.
Sonic Prime will premiere its first episode on Netflix on Dec. 15