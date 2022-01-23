Garrett Hedlund reportedly arrested for public intoxication

Friday Night Lights star Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested for public intoxication over the weekend, just weeks after his split with Emma Roberts.

Hedlund was arrested in Franklin County, Tennessee, and placed into police custody for public intoxication on Saturday night, according to a report by TMZ.

The Troy actor was released on a $2900 bond and is due to appear in court for the alleged offence in March.

Hedlund recently split from his partner Emma Roberts, just after they celebrated their son Rhodes’ first birthday. A previous report from People magazine suggested Hedlund and Roberts had been struggling with co-parenting the child, but were “trying their best”.

Hedlund has previously had legal issues, including being sued for allegedly driving drunk in Jan. 2020 and hitting a woman driving herself and her three children. He was arrested for driving under the influence that night, and placed on three years probation after a no-challenge to the charge.

The rules of Hedlund’s initial probation from that 2020 charge are unknown, but typically the conditions of probation heavily penalize those who break the law again during the period.