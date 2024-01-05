‘General Hospital’: Will Steve Burton return?

The people demand to see Jason again, but will they get the chance?

Steve Burton may have left General Hospital back in 2021, but he never left our minds.

Since that dreadful day, when Burton announced his final appearance on the show, some fans have been waiting for his return to Port Charles. Sure, Jason Morgan may have been written out and presumed dead on the screen, but hopes for a miraculous comeback never waned. I mean, this wouldn’t even be the first time Burton departed the show only to come back years later, so it’s easy to see why fans kept their eyes peeled.

A lot has happened to Burton since then, both in his personal and work life. He separated from and later divorced his then-wife and joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Harris Micheals, so it’s safe to say that he has kept busy. However, with a new year comes change, and there’s no denying that Burton kicked 2024 off with a huge one.

On Jan. 3, the actor appeared on a YouTube video announcing that he had wrapped up filming for Days of Our Lives, and as fans were quick to conclude, this simple fact opened a few doors for him. With his time in the role of Harris over, does this mean that Burton is free to return to General Hospital? Well, things are usually as clear-cut as this, but another big hint has already given us the answer we all want.

Is Steve Burton coming back to General Hospital?

Yes, everything points to Steve Burton’s return to General Hospital as Jason Morgan. Despite the beloved character’s presumed death, his comeback seems eminent, especially when we consider the surprise ABC has planned for fans during the 60th Anniversary special of General Hospital.

At the end of the event, viewers were treated to a short clip in which three doors were presented. As Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos in the show, and Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall, walked out of their respective doors, they declared: “When one door closes, another door opens.” Then, in walked Steve Burton, wishing fans a happy anniversary and claiming that big things are in store for the show.

From this clip alone, it’s easy to guess that Burton will be reprising his role as Jason in General Hospital in the future. For now, we don’t know exactly when that will happen, but honestly, who cares? What truly matters is that Jason is returning at some point, and that alone is cause for celebration.

Make sure to catch up on any General Hospital episodes that you might have missed, and keep a lookout for new ones. You never know ⏤ Burton may be waiting just around the corner.