George Lucas Reportedly More Heavily Involved In The Mandalorian Season 3

Ever since selling Lucasfilm to Disney back in 2012 and making himself $4 billion richer in the process, George Lucas has somewhat ironically become a wizened sage in the mold of Yoda to the continued expansion of the Star Wars universe, except the legendary Jedi’s ragged cloak has been replaced with Lucas’ signature plaid shirts.

He isn’t involved in any sort of official capacity or on a creative level, but he frequently drops by the set of The Mandalorian to see how things are going and offer his expertise and advice to creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, while he’s the only person who could overrule Dave Filoni when it comes to the smallest details of the lore.

Of course, Lucas originally wanted to direct a Sequel Trilogy of his own before handing his baby over to the Mouse House, and there’s every chance he’s been getting the itch to take a more hands-on role in the franchise he created. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 76 year-old will be more heavily involved in The Mandalorian than ever before beginning with season 3, although he doesn’t offer any further details.

Still, you couldn’t rule him out of directing an episode for old times’ sake given the revolving door of big names that have previously tackled the show including Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi and Favreau himself, but he should probably be kept as far away from the scripts as possible given his notable shortcomings as a writer. That being said, his worldbuilding is second to none, and as the originator of Star Wars, there are few more valuable resources available to keep things pulling in the same direction than the man who started it all.